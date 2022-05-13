London Photography Awards Recognise 2022 Photographers and Category Winners of the Year

2022 London Photography Awards Professional Photographer of the Year 2022 London Photography Awards Amateur Photographer of the Year

The 2022 London Photography Awards has officially come to a close, and the final winners are already announced to celebrate their grand winnings.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 London Photography Awards has officially come to a close, and the final winners are already announced to celebrate their grand winnings. The recognition and celebration of the alluring images brought to the universal stage, in addition to the phenomenal accolades of outstanding photographers are beyond question, as they aspire to bring their personal views of the world to life with shutters.

Since the commencing of the 2022 season, more than 50 countries have showed their interest and passion towards the awards, in affiliation with states like United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Japan, Czech Republic, and many other esteemed countries. The award has acquired over 3,800 entries in the season itself, with only the most brilliant of all being selected as winners.

2022 London Photographers of the Year

1. Witness by Hugh Peachey (Australia) (Professional)

2. Great Prayer by David Marciano (Italy) (Amateur/Student)

After undergoing the process of evaluating all the distinguishable submissions, the best photographers were selected based on their extraordinary skills alongside their eye for the capture of details. With further ado, the 2022 London Photography Awards presents the Professional Photographer of the Year: Witness by Hugh Peachey (Australia) , with a cash prize of $3,000; whereas the Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year is: Great Prayer by David Marciano (Italy) , with a cash prize of $2,000.

2022 Category Winners of the Year

With the titles of Photographer of the Year being as limited as it is, those who have presented daunting potential through their photographs have also claimed the position of Category Winners of the Year, separated into professionals and amateurs/students who performed outstandingly in their respective categories. Each winner is awarded with cash prizes of $100 for each winning category:

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. London Photography – Witness by Hugh Peachey (Australia)

2. Architecture Photography – Shadows by Glenn Goldman (United States)

3. Fine Art Photography – Ether by Dillon Richardson (United States)

4. Nature Photography – Caribou migration by Jean-Simon Bégin (Canada)

5. People Photography – The Boys and the Goats by Gajan Tharmabalan (Canada)

6. Black & White Photography – Modern Monoliths by Emiliano Pinnizzotto (Italy)

7. COVID-19 Related Photography – 4th COVID 19 Wave by Alexander Koerner (Germany)

8. Commercial Photography – Hutch Sofa by Sane Seven (United Kingdom)

9. Editorial Photography – Pray by Esteban Biba (Guatemala)

10. Special Category – An Office with a View by Christiaan van Heijst (Netherlands)

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. London Photography – The Bridge by Luigi Greco (Italy)

2. Architecture Photography – GOTHAM by G.B. Smith (United States)

3. Fine Art Photography – Elina – 2 by Bodo Gebhardt (Germany)

4. Nature Photography – Away from the storm by Nitin Michael (United Arab Emirates)

5. People Photography – Proud Woman of the Omo Valley by Yoni Blau (Israel)

6. Black & White Photography – DOROTHYS HOUSE by G.B. Smith (United States)

7. Editorial Photography – Great Prayer by David Marciano (Italy)

8. Commercial Photography – Preiser Miniature Toy Figures by Leka Huie (Hong Kong S.A.R., China)

9. Special Category – Fragile Beauty of the Child Soul by Bernd Schirmer (Germany)

“I am extremely awed to have feast my eyes upon all the entries that are truly captivating, seeing exponential growth in terms of quality and meaning,” exclaimed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson for International Awards Associate (IAA). “The whole world deserves to be amazed by the marvellous wonders portrayed through the images, like a hidden story waiting for the right person to explore, which is mind-blowingly fantastic.”

Grand Jury Panel

Through the ever-flowing creativity pouring through from the entries, the jury panel has taken up the task in the discovering of what each photographer has to tell. They brought upon their dedication and high standards to the table, fully prepared for the creativity as presented by the entrants. The panel consists of individuals with great contribution to the industry, namely Emanuel Kapp (United States), Kalina Schneider (United States), Patrizia Burra (Italy), José Martinez Silva (Portugal), Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), Zhou Wen Jun (China) and other renowned members.

“At the London Photography Awards, we are able to portray to the world alluring imageries beyond imagination, while we continue to advance towards a heightened level of photography,” stated Thomas. “There are so many possibilities to be found within photographers, especially when they are immersed in their respective cultures and norms, which paves the way for the future of the awards to receive better entries as the next season arrives.”

Kindly visit the London Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners.

https://londonphotographyawards.com/winner.php

Apart from London Photography Awards, its’ sister award, the European Photography Awards is currently still calling for entries, with sufficient room left to embrace the photographic brilliance of universal photographers. Visit the awards via https://europeanphotoawards.com/

About London Photography Awards

The London Photography Awards is home to photographers of all standards, be it professionals, agencies, amateurs, or students. Under the lead of IAA, the awards program incorporates bewildered imageries, in search for photographers that are able to inspire their successors and peers and their artworks, within categories including London photography, fine art, architecture, black and white, nature, people, commercial, editorial, and others.

The London Photography Awards honours all photographers from different parts of the world, in relation to the capturing of precious instances that conveys a unique point of view which refreshes the souls of the audience.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organiser of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, European Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.