MedReleaf Australia – Launch of new formulation / Growing the market

Doctors have asked for new delivery methods and can now access new technology to help treat their patients.BRISBANE, QUEESNLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedReleaf Australia. (the "Company" or "MedReleaf"), The company is backed by more than 50 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare expertise, today announced it has increased its product range in Australia with the launch of MedReleaf Cannabis Resin Cartridges, a new formulation for the company.
Cannabis resin cartridges are one of the most efficient rotes of administration for cannabinoids, being a concentrated extract. Doctors have asked for new delivery methods and can now access new technology to help treat their patients.
The addition of the 2 new cannabis resin cartridges takes the total number of finished branded pharmaceutical products on offer by MedReleaf to 24 unique offerings. A wide range of products to match a wide range of conditions being treated by Australian Doctors.
MedReleaf is also pleased with its progress in the Australian market. With the recent market share data released by NostraData seeing MedReleaf in 3rd position as of the end of 2021.
“We are pleased with the market share data released by NostraData recently. Brands owned by the leading three companies represent 49% of the market. Along with colleagues in the sector we are working hard to grow the overall market and to increase acceptance by Doctors of the therapeutic utility that Medical Cannabis offers them and their patients. We are particularly happy that so many disadvantaged Australians are accessing much cheaper medical cannabis via the MedReleaf Concession Scheme” said Russell Harding, CEO of MedReleaf Australia.
Nathan Davis, COO of MedReleaf Australia also commented, "Our vision to be the partner of choice for Doctors includes having a wide range of the right products. We are pleased to have expanded our range with the new MedReleaf cannabis resin cartridges. These are the next level for breakthrough symptom relief. Cannabis extract only, produced in Canada under GMP conditions. The cartridges complement the other formulations on offer by MedReleaf including Dried Flower, oils, and soft gels. We will continue to develop products that assist patients and their quality of life.”
About MedReleaf Australia
MedReleaf Australia is a private company established in 2016. MedReleaf is licensed by the Federal Government’s Office of Drug Control (ODC) to cultivate and manufacture medical cannabis. MedReleaf also has licences to import, export and wholesale medical cannabis, backed by more than 50 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare expertise, driven by Research and Development. MedReleaf Australia has an exclusive strategic partnership with Aurora Cannabis Enterprises.
An asset-lean distinct business positioned to take advantage of a rapidly growing market built to service the Australian medical industry including Doctors, Pharmacists and allied health professionals.
