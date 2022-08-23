MedReleaf Australia – New products available through the MedReleaf Concession Scheme / Increasing Patient Access
MedReleaf Australia has further increased its product range in Australia with the launch of four new products into the MedReleaf Concession Scheme (MCS).
It is pleasing to navigate a way to assist financially disadvantaged patients to gain access to Medical Cannabis treatments in Australia – products manufactured to the highest quality EuGMP standards”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedReleaf Australia (the "Company" or "MedReleaf"), backed by more than 50 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare expertise, today announced it has further increased its product range in Australia with the successful launch of four new products into the MedReleaf Concession Scheme (MCS).
— Russell Harding - CEO
As whole-plant medicine is unlikely to be listed on the PBS, the MedReleaf Concession Scheme was launched at the end of 2021. The scheme offers Australian Doctors the ability to prescribe Medical Cannabis products to those disadvantaged patients who might not be able to afford therapy. Due to the overwhelming success of the MCS, MedReleaf is pleased to increase the range available to provide doctors with further means to prescribe Medical Cannabis to their patients.
The MCS is available to Pensioner Concession Card holders, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card holders, Health Care Card holders, as well as Veteran Card holders.
The addition of three IndiMed Oils and an IndiMed Balanced Dried Flower product to the MCS takes the total number of finished branded pharmaceutical products on offer by MedReleaf to 28 unique offerings. This wide range of products has been designed to match the wide range of conditions being treated by Australian Doctors.
The MedReleaf Concession Scheme was established to provide easier access for Australians to our plant-based medicines, MedReleaf Australia is proud to announce the further expansion of the IndiMed Brand of Medical Cannabis for doctors to prescribe to qualified patients.
“It is pleasing to navigate a way to assist financially disadvantaged patients to gain access to Medical Cannabis treatments in Australia – products manufactured to the highest quality EuGMP standards”, said Russell Harding, CEO of MedReleaf Australia. “In the absence of PBS-listed Medical Cannabis, both MedReleaf and our excusive supply partner Aurora (TSX|ACB) are proud to assist concession card holders in this way.”
Nathan Davis, Executive Director of MedReleaf Australia, also commented, "Our ongoing vision is to be the partner of choice for Doctors prescribing Medical Cannabis to patients. The MedReleaf Concession Scheme is a continuation of this. We listened to our Doctors who were in search of more formulations to help their concession-card holders. We will continue to develop products and invest in both our concession programme and our general range available for Doctors to improve the quality of life of their patients.”
About MedReleaf Australia:
MedReleaf Australia is a private company established in 2016. MedReleaf is licensed by the Federal Government’s Office of Drug Control (ODC) to cultivate and manufacture Medical Cannabis. MedReleaf also has licenses to import, export and wholesale Medical Cannabis, backed by more than 50 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare expertise, and driven by Research and Development. MedReleaf Australia has an exclusive strategic partnership with Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
An asset-lean distinct business positioned to take advantage of a rapidly growing market, built to service the Australian medical industry including Doctors, Pharmacists and allied health professionals.
Nathan Davis
MedReleaf Australia
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn