Brooklyn’s Reverie, a Burlesque and Variety Show, at The Parlour at The Albion

Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 8pm to 10pm

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parlour at The Albion TheAlbionManor.com is pleased to welcome Brooklyn's Reverie, a burlesque and variety show, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Brooklyn’s Reverie is a debaucherous dream by Brooklyn Britches www.brooklynbmusic.com. Set to a backdrop of music by Brooklyn Britches and The Whispers, some of the world's finest burlesque and variety performers will transport attendees into a dreamy state of wonder and awe for the evening upstairs at The Albion Manor.

Doors open at 7:30pm, and the show will promptly start at 8pm. Attendees must be 21 and over. Dinner, dessert, and drinks will be available during the show. Reserve a spot today, as space is limited for this intimate and personal event. Make a reservation at TheAlbionManor.com.



Photos for media use are available for download at the Dropbox link below.

Please provide photo credit to Barry Brecheisen for interior/exterior images.

Please provide photo credit to Melanie Bert for Brooklyn’s Reverie images.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3dh38oeuuikh8hg/AAC1JDVL8zPC-IxDUl7By8Kda?dl=0



About The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion:

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion is a duplex English Pub and Cocktail Parlour in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614. The Pub is open seven days a week, and The Parlour is open Thursday-Saturday. Visit TheAlbionManor.com or be social on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on menus, hours, and events.

