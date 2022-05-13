Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,421 in the last 365 days.

Brooklyn’s Reverie, a Burlesque and Variety Show, at The Parlour at The Albion

Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 8pm to 10pm

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parlour at The Albion TheAlbionManor.com is pleased to welcome Brooklyn's Reverie, a burlesque and variety show, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Brooklyn’s Reverie is a debaucherous dream by Brooklyn Britches www.brooklynbmusic.com. Set to a backdrop of music by Brooklyn Britches and The Whispers, some of the world's finest burlesque and variety performers will transport attendees into a dreamy state of wonder and awe for the evening upstairs at The Albion Manor.

Doors open at 7:30pm, and the show will promptly start at 8pm. Attendees must be 21 and over. Dinner, dessert, and drinks will be available during the show. Reserve a spot today, as space is limited for this intimate and personal event. Make a reservation at TheAlbionManor.com.


Photos for media use are available for download at the Dropbox link below.
Please provide photo credit to Barry Brecheisen for interior/exterior images.
Please provide photo credit to Melanie Bert for Brooklyn’s Reverie images.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3dh38oeuuikh8hg/AAC1JDVL8zPC-IxDUl7By8Kda?dl=0


About The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion:
The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion is a duplex English Pub and Cocktail Parlour in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614. The Pub is open seven days a week, and The Parlour is open Thursday-Saturday. Visit TheAlbionManor.com or be social on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on menus, hours, and events.

# # #

Julia Shell
Julia Shell Public Relations
email us here

You just read:

Brooklyn’s Reverie, a Burlesque and Variety Show, at The Parlour at The Albion

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.