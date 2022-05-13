TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Capitol Hill Classic 10K Walk/Run

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, the 2022 Capitol Hill Classic 10K Walk/Run will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

C Street, NE from 4 th Street to 6 th Street, NE

3 rd Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

4 th Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

6th Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue from 4th Street to 3rd Street, NE

3 rd Street, NE from Maryland Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

2 nd Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

4 th Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue, NE from 4 th Street to 1 st Street, NE

1 st Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue, SE from 1 st Street to 4 th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, NE from 3rd Street, NE/SE to 22nd Street, NE

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

###