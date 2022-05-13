Open Book Extracts implements Acumatica’s Enterprise Resource Planning software for added efficiency and productivity
Open Book Extracts, a foremost ingredient manufacturer and product development manufacturer and supplier focused on cannabinoid-enabled (CBD) health and wellness.
The company has also received the coveted NSF/455-2 certification for its CBD products and processes.
At OBX, it is important that our customers have absolute confidence when using our products and services. We are delighted to bring the highest level of supply chain confidence to our clients.”ROXBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Book Extracts has implemented Acumatica’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to bring new efficiency and productivity to the company’s expanding business. The company wanted to increase operational efficiency throughout its organization, and selected Acumatica’s ERP system to help integrate and consolidate all company departments into a single solution.
— Dave Neundorfer, Chief Executive Officer, Open Book Extracts
Acumatica’s ERP software provides OBX with many significant benefits, including better workflow, higher profitability, reduced costs, superior customer service, improved inventory turns, and visibility into the entire enterprise
Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry’s highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and most innovative finished products, has also earned NSF/455-2 certification from global public health organization NSF International. OBX’s products and processes were put through a diligent evaluation process to achieve NSF Certification, involving a series of inspections and in-depth checks, to ensure the products currently fulfill certification requirements and will continue to do so in the future. The NSF Certification builds on accreditations OBX has recently received, including USDA Organic Certification and Kosher Certification.
"At OBX, it is important to us that our customers have absolute confidence when using our products and services. Following a rigorous process to gain full NSF accreditation, we are delighted to bring the highest level of supply chain confidence to our clients,” said Dave Neundorfer, OBX's chief executive officer. “The NSF certification adds a new dimension to our portfolio of compliance with global standards and regulations. We are proud of our NSF certification as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to safety and to high standards”.
With a 76,000 sq ft. research and production facility near Durham, NC, OBX has developed proven methods to efficiently manufacture a broad range of cannabinoids from hemp and natural sources, including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBGa, CBT, CBDa, CBDv, and THCv. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and product development and manufacturing services, leveraging leading water-soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.
Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of Ph.D. chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. For more information, visit https://openbookextracts.com/.
Sheldon Baker
Baker Dillon Group
+1 559-287-7191
sbaker@bakerdillon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other