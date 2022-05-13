The Institute for Cultural Evolution Think Tank Publishes Audiobook Version of Developmental Politics
Steve McIntosh’s Acclaimed Title Is Now an Audiobook
We’re excited to release this high quality audio version of Developmental Politics, a book that serves as a cornerstone of our organization’s work”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA RELEASE: BOULDER, CO (May 13, 2022) – The Institute for Cultural Evolution, a nonprofit think tank working to overcome America’s hyper-polarized political condition, is pleased to announce the publication of Developmental Politics—How America Can Grow Into a Better Version of Itself as an audiobook. This acclaimed book of political philosophy was written by Steve McIntosh, the Institute’s president and co-founder, and narrated by Josh Innerst. Originally published in print format in 2020, Developmental Politics has had a wide influence, and the book’s success has been instrumental in the growth of the Institute for Cultural Evolution as an organization. Commenting on the launch of the audiobook, the Institute’s executive director, Josh Leonard, said “We’re excited to release this high quality audio version of Developmental Politics, a book that serves as a cornerstone of our organization’s work.”
— Josh Leonard
OVERVIEW OF THE BOOK
In Developmental Politics, McIntosh shows how hyperpolarization is primarily a cultural problem that requires a cultural solution. He offers a pragmatic yet inspiring approach to America’s national political dilemma through a new politics of culture—one that goes right to the heart of this entrenched, complex issue. McIntosh presents a variety of innovative methods through which political leaders and ordinary citizens from across the political spectrum can reach agreement and achieve consensus.
McIntosh’s proposals for overcoming hyperpolarization are founded on an emerging form of “cultural intelligence” that directly addresses the conflicting values underlying our poisoned politics. This new way of seeing leads to an inclusive vision of social progress—a new American Dream—that can help revive our collective sense of common cause and thereby restore the functionality of our democracy. Developmental Politics provides the fresh thinking we need to transcend America’s contemporary political impasse.
PRAISE FOR THE BOOK
“Developmental Politics is essential reading for those who are concerned about the dysfunctional condition of America’s democracy. ...”
— John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Markets, and coauthor of Conscious Capitalism
“Steve McIntosh is an incredibly deep and clear thinker ... This book is just what we need at this troubled time in history.”
— Tony Schwartz, bestselling author and CEO of The Energy Project
“Is there a world beyond polarization! Indeed there is. In this inspired and brilliant work Steve McIntosh presents a richly conceived integral agenda and evolutionary strategy for the development of culture and consciousness.”
— Jean Houston, Ph.D., Chancellor of Meridian University and author of many books on human development
“If I could prescribe one book for every Democrat or Progressive candidate and campaign to read (ASAP!) ... it would be Steve McIntosh's Developmental Politics. It's brilliant, well-written, and, I believe, just what the doctor ordered for our ailing body politic.”
— Brian D. McLaren, author of The Great Spiritual Migration
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Steve McIntosh, J.D. is author of Developmental Politics—How America Can Grow Into a Better Version of Itself (Paragon House 2020), and coauthor of Conscious Leadership—Elevating Humanity Through Business (Penguin 2020), with John Mackey and Carter Phipps. McIntosh is president of the Institute for Cultural Evolution think tank, which is advancing a developmental approach to politics. His work has appeared in USA Today, Real Clear Politics, The Daily Beast, The Hill, Areo Magazine, and The Developmentalist. He has been interviewed on NPR, Oxford Review, Rebel Wisdom, and many other podcasts.
McIntosh has authored three previous books on integral philosophy: The Presence of the Infinite (Quest, 2015), Evolution’s Purpose (Select Books, 2012), and Integral Consciousness (Paragon House, 2007). Before becoming a writer and social entrepreneur, McIntosh had a variety of other successful careers, including founding a consumer products company, and practicing law with one of America’s largest firms. He is an honors graduate of the University of Virginia Law School, and the University of Southern California Business School. His author website is: http://stevemcintosh.com
AUDIOBOOK DETAILS
Audible Audiobook Link
Listening Length: 6 hours and 55 minutes
Audible.com Release Date: May 09, 2022
Publisher: The Institute for Cultural Evolution
Subject: Political philosophy, cultural evolution
Unabridged Audiobook Price: $19.95
Josh Leonard
Institute for Cultural Evolution
303-736-9887
jleonard@culturalevolution.org