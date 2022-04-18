The Institute for Cultural Evolution Think Tank Launches New Headquarters Website
Working to Overcome America’s Culture War
BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Cultural Evolution, a nonprofit think tank working to overcome America's hyper-polarized political condition, is today launching a comprehensive new headquarters website showcasing its efforts to reform and renew American politics. The new website features the Institute's emerging political platform of issue positions, which includes policy proposals on homelessness, climate change, education, immigration, and healthcare. The organization's unique "win-win-win" approach to crafting politically potent policy recommendations employs "stakeholder theory" to integrate values from across the political spectrum.
— Steve McIntosh
“While it may seem impossible in our current political climate to reconcile opposing interests, the bedrock values that underlie America’s competing worldviews can be effectively integrated and harmonized,” said Steve McIntosh, President at the Institute. “Progressives, traditionalists, and mainstream modernists are each important stakeholders in our democracy. By working to give a win to each set of values, we’re increasing the size of the political pie.”
The Institute’s mission is to help America “grow into a better version of itself.” Toward this end, their new website also features articles, podcasts, and videos that apply the Institute’s unique developmental political perspective to the challenges of our time. Notably, the new website also includes three thoughtful and entertaining online quizzes: a worldview questionnaire, a character development exercise, and a quiz that tests user’s “developmental perspective.”
McIntosh added, “According to the Institute for Cultural Evolution’s theory of change, political evolution occurs when people expand the scope of what they can value. By honoring the full spectrum of American values, the Institute is not only providing solutions to individual issues, it is showing how America can mature beyond its debilitating culture war.”
About the Institute for Cultural Evolution
The Institute for Cultural Evolution is a nonprofit 501c3 think tank based in Boulder, Colorado. The Institute’s is working to advance an inclusive new developmental political perspective, which can help solve America’s hyper-partisan polarization. To learn more, please visit: https://www.culturalevolution.org.
