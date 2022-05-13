Meela Belle’s Boutique Scales to $1k Within One Week of Online Launch

The Straight and Classy, Body Wave Boss, and Deep Wave Goddess Wigs, modeled. Meela Belle models the Body Wave Boss Wig. The Straight and Classy, Body Wave Boss, and Deep Wave Goddess Wigs, modeled.

Online retailer Meela Belle’s Boutique offers a range of hair and beauty products and has recently launched a new line of luxury wigs and hair extensions

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meela Belle’s Boutique - the online store offering luxury products for every kind of woman - is excited to announce the launch of the Belle’s Boutique Extended product line, a selection of luxury wigs and hair extensions available to shop today.

So far the boutique’s customers have been blown away with the luxury hair wigs and extensions, with five styles available and each one customizable down to the density and length. Within one week of the initial online release, the online shop scaled to an impressive $1,000 in revenue.

As well as hair products, Meela Belle’s boutique offers a curated selection of apparel and accessories at affordable prices as well as professional media and design services.

“When facing adversity, perseverance is your most powerful weapon. Nothing can stop you from accomplishing your goals as long as you take a step forward, no matter how big or how small it is. Forward is forward.” Founder and CEO, Meela Belle, speaks to her personal mindset towards building the online business as well as the attitude she hopes to inspire in her customers.

“Good hair can be worn for any period of time, looks good, and feels good to touch. On the other hand – luxurious hair holds luxury in each strand, is thick from the root to the end, and carries a natural luster. When you’re ready to make the jump from “good” to “luxurious” hair, visit Belle’s Boutique!” says Belle.

About Meela Belle’s Boutique

The online boutique was founded by Jameela Dorsey, who goes by Meela Belle professionally. Belle is a media influencer, artist, and entrepreneur based in the DMV area.

To learn more about Meela Belle’s Boutique and their new line of hair products, click here.