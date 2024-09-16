Travel Tech Company Hacks Attribution and Grows 45% in Revenue & 10% in ROI

Boscolo Viaggi’s partnership with Cassandra and t2ó Italia has delivered impressive results.

MILAN, ITALY, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cassandra, an AI-powered marketing mix optimization platform, is proud to share its latest case study driving a 45% increase in revenue and a 10% improvement in ROI for Boscolo Viaggi, a leading travel tech company. These results were achieved through a strategic partnership with Cassandra and t2ó Italia, a top digital marketing agency.

“With Cassandra, we can accurately measure the impact of our advertising,” said Giancarlo Camoirano, Head of Digital Marketing at Boscolo Viaggi. “It has been a key factor in helping us achieve our growth targets.”

By leveraging Cassandra’s marketing measurement and optimization platform, Boscolo Viaggi was able to solve their measurement attribution problem and gain accurate measurement and optimization insights into its advertising investments, resulting in more precise and efficient budget allocations across both online and offline channels. Cassandra's AI driven Marketing Mix Analysis provided a holistic measurement of past performances, understand non performing channels and guiding media allocation decisions to drive revenue growth.

“Cassandra has significantly enhanced our marketing capabilities,” said Cristian D’Abrosca, Head of Innovation at t2ó Italia. “Its actionable insights allow us to optimize resources and simulate future scenarios, maximizing both sales and ROI for Boscolo Viaggi.”

The collaboration has not only resulted in a 38% increase in ad spend but also provided Boscolo Viaggi with the agility to capitalize on unexpected market trends with 98% predictive accuracy. Cassandra’s Measurement & Optimization solutions continue to demonstrate how advanced technology can help solve attribution measurement problems and improve media allocation decisions.

For more information about Cassandra, visit https://cassandra.app.

About Boscolo Viaggi

Boscolo Viaggi is an innovative travel tech company, dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences through the use of cutting-edge technology and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Cassandra

Cassandra is an AI-powered marketing optimization platform, designed to help companies improve their marketing efficiency and maximize ROI.

About t2ó Italia

t2ó Italia is a digital marketing agency specializing in data-driven strategies to optimize marketing performance and accelerate growth.



