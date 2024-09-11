Angel Creative Solutions Expands into Telehealth Solutions

The expansion aims to enhance access to quality health and wellness services through cutting-edge telehealth platforms.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Creative Solutions, a leader in healthcare innovation, is proud to announce its expansion into telehealth, providing a wide array of digital health solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Founded in 2016 by a team of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, Angel Creative Solutions aims to enhance access to quality health and wellness services through cutting-edge telehealth platforms.

The company’s suite of telehealth solutions includes a variety of specialized platforms such as Telediabetic.com, Teleobesity.com, Telemedicinew.com, and TeleHOSP.com, among others. These platforms will enable healthcare providers, hospitals, health insurance plans, pharmaceutical companies, and related organizations to deliver high-quality healthcare services remotely, reducing barriers to care while improving patient outcomes.

“As healthcare continues to evolve, we are committed to delivering innovative tools that connect patients and providers in ways that are both efficient and effective,” said Esther Kinuthia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Angel Creative Solutions. “Our telehealth platforms are designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers across various specialties, ensuring that patients have access to top-tier care, regardless of location.”

Angel Creative Solutions is driven by its mission to bridge the gap between patients and healthcare providers by leveraging technology to create seamless, reliable, and comprehensive telehealth services. From diabetes care to general wellness, the company’s platforms empower healthcare providers to offer personalized and accessible care for patients around the world.

For more information about Angel Creative Solutions and its telehealth platforms, visit https://acsforhealthcare.com/.

