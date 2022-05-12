Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward award winners

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 12 - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced nine award winners from the recent 31st Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward conference, recognizing the achievements and efforts that helped to grow and support minority- and female-owned businesses in 2020 and 2021.

"At IDOT, we are proud to spotlight the work of our contracting community to make transportation in Illinois more diverse, equitable and inclusive," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "By leveling the playing field and making projects more competitive, we're creating jobs, building tomorrow's workforce and strengthening communities all across the state."

The award recipients:

2020

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise of the Year - Kadilex Construction, Inc.

New DBE of the Year - ABI Construction LLC.

Engineering Firm of the Year - d'Escoto, Inc.

Prime of the Primes - Civil Constructors, Inc. (doing business as Helm Civil).

Roberto Orozco Memorial Award - Theo Joyner, Ralph G. Moore & Associates.

2021

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise of the Year - PJR & Associates.

Engineering Firm of the Year - Quigg Engineering.

Prime of the Primes - Lorig Construction Co.

Roberto Orozco Memorial Award - Morayma Da Silva, William Charles Construction.

Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward is a two-day conference sponsored by IDOT's Office of Business and Workforce Diversity to provide the tools and resources that help firms participate on state projects through the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program. Held May 9 and 10, this year's conference drew almost 300 participants, representing a variety of prime contractors and subcontractors.

Watch for details for registration to next year's Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward at www.idot.illinois.gov