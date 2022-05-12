PCA Executive Director Jonathan Fantini Porter Meeting with Vice President Harris on Progress in Central America
EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., MAY 11, 2022 - Today, Vice President Kamala Harris convened a coalition of leaders from the Partnership for Central America to discuss progress on their commitments made in response to her Call to Action for Private Investment launched in May 2021. Participants in the discussion included Executive Director Jonathan Fantini Porter and executives from Acción, Bancolombia, CARE, Cargill, Davivienda, Grupo Mariposa, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nespresso, Parkdale Mills, PepsiCo, Price Smart, Pro Mujer, Softtek, Weber Shandwick, the World Economic Forum, and the World Health Organization.
Since its launch, the Partnership for Central America’s public, private, and social sector partners have partnered with the U.S. government to mobilize over USD$1.2 billion in the region and served nearly 2 million people in the region with direct services. In 12 months, these investments have translated into internet access for more than 1 million families who were previously disconnected, 310,000 individuals brought into the formal economy with bank accounts and access to credit, near-shoring of more than $150 million in manufacturing capacity, economic empowerment and skill-building services to over 450,000 individuals, and over $150 million in new investments across agricultural production to create jobs and improve the livelihoods of farmers in the region. In total, these public and private programs have directly impacted nearly 2 million individuals across the region.
Participants in the convening included: Ajay Banga, Co-Chair, Partnership for Central America, Chair of General Atlantic; Blanca Trevino, Co-Chair, Partnership for Central America, CEO, Softtek; Ray Chambers, Vice Chair, Partnership for Central America, World Health Organization Ambassador for Global Strategy and Health Financing; Jonathan Fantini-Porter, Executive Director, Partnership for Central America; Kate Behncken, President, Microsoft Philanthropies; Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO, Nespresso; Carmen Correa, CEO, ProMujer; Pilar Cruz, Chief Sustainability Officer, Cargill; Michael Froman, CEO, Mastercard; Juan Pablo Mata, CEO, Grupo Mariposa; Jack Leslie, Chairman, Weber Shandwick; Luis Alberto Moreno, Board Member, World Economic Forum.; Michelle Nunn, CEO, CARE; David Price, Vice President, Environmental and Social Responsibility, PriceSmart; Paula Santilli, CEO of Latin America, PepsiCo; Michael Schlein, CEO, Acción; Pedro A. Uribe Torres, Executive Vice President - International, Davivienda; Anderson Warlick, CEO, Parkdale Mills; Dr. Michelle Williams, Dean of Faculty, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
