May 12, 2022

State and Federal Labor Agencies Form Partnership to Protect California Workers

A new Memorandum of Understanding between the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency and the US Department of Labor seeks to maximize and improve enforcement of wage and hour laws in California

SACRAMENTO – The state and federal agencies responsible for enforcing laws protecting workers in California have established a new partnership to more effectively and efficiently communicate and cooperate on areas of common interest. The California Labor & Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) and the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division (DOL/WHD), last week executed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a collaborative relationship to promote compliance with laws protecting California’s workforce.

The agreement calls for the agencies to, among other things, conduct joint investigations, coordinate enforcement activities, make referrals of potential violations in each other’s jurisdiction, securely exchange information, and jointly perform outreach.

“Workers whose rights are violated in the workplace aren’t concerned with whether the violation is of federal or state law—they care that they receive the assistance they deserve from their government,” said LWDA Secretary Natalie Palugyai. “This agreement will align our efforts so that we can be more effective in achieving our shared goal of protecting California’s workforce.”

“We know that we alone cannot eliminate workplace violations and abuses for our vulnerable workers. However, we hope that through increased collaboration and partnership with California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, we can improve conditions for workers in California and beyond,” said DOL/WHD Deputy Regional Administrator Richard Longo. “We are lucky to have in the LWDA a partner equally committed to the common goal of protecting the state’s essential workers.”

The full Memorandum of Understanding can be downloaded here .

