Memorial Day is a Surprisingly Deadly Holiday for Traffic Accidents

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA - Memorial Day, a holiday of remembrance for our fallen soldiers that occurs every last Monday in May, is supposed to be a time of solemn gratitude. However, for traffic accidents, it can be surprisingly deadly.

The National Safety Council estimates that nationally, around 300-500 traffic fatalities will occur over Memorial Day Weekend, which extends from Friday evening to the end of the following Monday. While this number may seem low when compared to other U.S. holidays, it is still significant.

The Ryan Law Group, a Personal Injury law firm based in Manhattan Beach, CA, examined data from UC Berkeley’s TIMS (Transportation and Injury Mapping System) for years 2018-2020 and found that, while total traffic accidents in Los Angeles county for Memorial weekend stayed consistent compared to the weekend prior, DUI-involved accidents rose around 28-32%.

Alcohol and/or drugs still remain one of the largest factors in fatal traffic accidents, especially on long holiday weekends, when many people are out celebrating or driving to and from vacations. The Ryan Law Group recommends avoiding road travel on Memorial Day itself, and during the early hours of the morning, as this is when we see most DUI-involved traffic accidents.