The Fourth of July is One of the Most Dangerous Days on the Road in Los Angeles

Data released by Caltrans can help us predict how many car accidents will happen this July 4th in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fourth of July is a joyous occasion for most Angelenos. It’s a day often filled with sunshine, barbecues, and fireworks. But this holiday is also one of the most dangerous for driving in Los Angeles County.

The Ryan Law Group, a personal injury law firm based in Manhattan Beach, analyzed data from Caltrans’ Performance Measurement System (PeMS) and UC Berkeley’s TIMS (Transportation Injury Mapping System) regarding car accidents in Los Angeles County on July 4th, 2022.

The findings suggest that not only do car accidents increase on Independence Day, but DUI-related car accidents increase substantially. In 2022, nearly 1 in 5 accidents that occurred on the 4th of July was DUI-related (TIMS). Out of the accidents occurring on the following day, July 5th, less than 1 in 10 accidents were DUI-related.

Unsafe speed and improper turning accounted for another 25% and 22% of all accidents on July 4th last year, respectively. Most accidents were vehicle against vehicle, but 5% of all collisions involved a motorcycle, and another 5% involved pedestrians (PeMS).

Injuries occurred in nearly half of all collisions.

Day of week does not seem to affect the occurrence of DUI-related collisions. In 2018, July 4th fell on a Wednesday, but as much as 15% of accidents were DUI-related. Although this year the Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday, we can expect a similar number of DUI-related crashes.

However, you can decrease your risk of being involved in a car accident on July 4th by avoiding driving at certain times. Nearly 70% of all accidents on July 4th occur after noon, with nearly 20% happening between the hours of 10 PM to midnight.

If you are involved in a car accident, The Ryan Law Group has provided a free “Car Accident Checklist” that you can save in your phone, detailing important information you should take down after a collision. You can access the checklist here.