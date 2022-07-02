Submit Release
How Many Car Accidents We Can Expect in Los Angeles on the Fourth of July

LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S., July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independence Day, or Fourth of July as it is most commonly known, is not just a time for patriotic celebration with barbecues, family, and fireworks - it is also a time for increased car accidents.

The Ryan Law Group, a Personal Injury law firm based in Los Angeles, compiled data from two sources on motor vehicle accidents during Fourth of July weekend, and found that not only is there an increase in car accidents during this time, but there is an increase in those that are involving alcohol.

According to SWITRS (Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System), which is maintained by California Highway Patrol, for the Fourth of July weekend, 25-30% of all accidents occur between the hours of 2 PM - 6 PM.

For the period of 7/1-7/5, Independence Day actually tends to have the least amount of accidents. This could be because less people are traveling on the Fourth of July itself.

The biggest day for accidents is in fact July 3rd, the day before. The Ryan Law Group observed a 10-30% decrease in accidents from July 3rd to July 4th.

However, there is a 40-45% increase in alcohol-involved collisions on Independence Day from the day before.

So what can you do? According to TIMS (Transportation Injury Mapping System), which is maintained by UC Berkeley but pulls data from SWITRS, the most accident-heavy areas on July 4th in Los Angeles are the 110 freeway, especially between the 105 and 10 freeways; the 10 freeway, especially between the 110 and 710 freeways; areas of Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica; and many areas of Burbank, Reseda, and Van Nuys.

Avoid travel in these areas during Independence Day weekend, and especially avoid travel between the hours of 2 PM - 6 PM.

Brianna Porter
The Ryan Law Group
+1 310-321-4223
email us here

