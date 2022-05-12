Oskaloosa Couple Charged With Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault
May 12, 2022
Oskaloosa, Iowa -
Today, officers with Oskaloosa Police Department and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested Dustin Flaherty, 41, and Sara Flaherty, 40, at the Oskaloosa home. The arrests come after the Oskaloosa Police Department and the DCI conducted a joint investigation into allegations of sexual assaults committed by Dustin and Sara Flaherty, who are husband and wife.
The charges against Dustin include a single charge, each, of Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Abuse (706.3; Class C Felony) and Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree (709.4; Class C Felony), and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree (709.3; Class B Felony).
The charges against Sara include a single charge, each, of Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Abuse (706.3, Class C Felony) and Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree (709.4; Class C Felony), and two counts, each, of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree (709.3; Class B Felony) and Drug Distribution to a Person Under the Age of Eighteen (124.406; Class B Felony).
Dustin and Sara Flaherty were processed into the Mahaska County Jail, where they remain.
This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oskaloosa Police Department at (641) 672-2557.
Photo of Dustin Flaherty
Photo of Sara Flaherty
