Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Governor Newsom’s Inflation Relief Package

“Governor Newsom continues to make investments that reflect California’s values. Today’s budget package provides additional resources to Californians as we continue to navigate through the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. These investments will make a meaningful impact on the lives of Californians by making health care and child care more affordable while also providing relief for the many who struggled to afford the cost of energy during the pandemic. Combined, these proposed investments further our vision of a Healthy California for All.”

For more information, visit Governor Newsom’s Press Release.