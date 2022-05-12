More about GBI Arrests Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy in Use of Force Investigation

Submit Release
Jackson County, GA (May 12, 2022) - On May 12, 2022, the GBI arrested former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy John Pursley, 53, of Jefferson, and charged him with two counts of simple assault and one count of violation of oath of public officer.  Pursley turned himself into the Jackson County Jail without incident. 

On May 10, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate a use of force incident that occurred inside the jail. The investigation indicated that Deputy Pursley physically assaulted an inmate in the jail after an argument between Pursley and the inmate. 

The GBI will continue this independent investigation.  Once complete, it will be provided to the Jackson County District Attorney for prosecution.

