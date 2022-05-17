LiquidPlanner Recognized as a 2022 Top Performer in Project Management by SourceForge
LiquidPlanner is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a modern, Seattle-based project management tool, is the recipient of a Spring 2022 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent positive user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge. The Top Performer badge is only awarded to products with a consistently high amount of user reviews and satisfaction.
“I’m very excited to announce the Spring 2022 Top Performers on SourceForge,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbot. “LiquidPlanner has been recognized as a Top Performer this Spring in the Project Management and IT Project Management categories, and their outstanding user reviews are a testament to the high-quality solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the amazing work!”
To win the Spring 2022 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the product in the top 10 percent of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge.
“This customer recognition validates the hard work and focus of our team – to build a best in class product and deliver excellent support to customers every day. We are very honored to accept the SourceForge Spring 2022 Top Performer Award,” said LiquidPlanner CEO, Ted Hawksford.
About LiquidPlanner
LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
