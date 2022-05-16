Falcon Wealth Planning Honored in ASU’s Sun Devil 100
Falcon places 1st in revenue segment and makes Sun Devil 100 historyONTARIO, CA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning has been recognized by Arizona State University’s Sun Devil 100 Class of 2022. The program is an annual awards ceremony that honors the fastest-growing businesses that are owned or led by ASU Alumni. This year the program had 107 organizations ranging from individual businesses to large corporations of varying industries all led by former ASU students.
For the first time in Sun Devil 100 history, Falcon Wealth Planning is the first business to win this award twice. Gabriel Shahin, Falcon’s CEO, graduated from ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business in 2006 with a degree in business administration and previously accepted this award in 2018. Unable to attend the ceremony this year, Gabriel’s wife, Sophia Shahin, accepted the award on his behalf as the “real” CEO of Falcon Wealth, as Gabriel fondly calls her.
In a change from previous years, the ASU Sun Devil 100 companies were ranked in financial tiers based on revenue from 2020. Falcon claimed 1st position in the revenue segment ranging from $2 million to $9.999 million.
With the company’s rapid growth in the past couple of years, it’s reasonable to assume that Falcon may once again establish a presence in the Sun Devil 100; perhaps in the $10+ million revenue category.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm that is designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
