Burgum directs flags lowered to half-staff in honor of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. – In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff from Friday, May 13, until sunset Monday, May 16, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect and remembrance of the 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19.

Flags were already at half-staff today as directed by the governor in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

 

