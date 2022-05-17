Hotel Mccoy Tucson Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Hotel McCoy has been named as one of Tripadvisor’s top 10% of hotels worldwide.
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Mccoy Tucson Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award
— Nicole Dahl, President of Hotel McCoy
<TUCSON, ARIZONA> – <May 12>, 2022 – Hotel McCoy Tucson today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. This award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from guests around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months and recognizes Hotel McCoy as one of the top 10% of hotels on the global platform. As challenging as the past year was, Hotel McCoy Tucson stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to explorers, vacationers, and travelers.
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition and send all the credit to the people who earned it- the housekeeping team, front desk creatives, the management, and everyone behind the scenes at Hotel McCoy Tucson,” says Nicole Dahl, President of Hotel McCoy. The guest experience motivates everything we do, and we are happy to see this effort reflected in this recognition.”
“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."
To see the incredible reviews and popular features of Hotel McCoy (like the onsite bookstore, art gallery, and salt water pool) that earned this desert art hotel the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice award, visit the Hotel McCoy Tripadvisor page.
About Hotel McCoy
Hotel McCoy, an art hotel concept with two locations (and more in the works), believes in Travel for All. Experiential travel at a friendly price point, sustainable structures, community integrations, and classic warm hospitality. A stay at Hotel McCoy feels like something in between a swanky boutique hotel and your best friend’s guest bedroom. There’s fun around every corner, art on every wall, and a smile on every face. We don’t do hidden fees and we offer a package experience- free parking, free breakfast, and even a free check-in drink.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do, and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions from nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants, and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.
The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:
www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.
* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2021. ** Source: Tripadvisor internal
Nicole Dahl
Hotel McCoy
hello@hotelmccoy.com