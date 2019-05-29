Hotel McCoy’s Lynette Lopez Promoted to Assistant General Manager

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel McCoy has promoted Lynette Lopez to the position of Assistant General Manager.With ten years of customer service experience and a polished hospitality personality, Lopez was hired in 2018, at the conception of Hotel McCoy. She played a pivotal role in the operational development of the Front Desk team. Lopez’s natural leadership talents soon emerged, and she was appointed to the position of Lead Front Desk Associate. As Hotel McCoy grew and the need for an Assistant General Manager was apparent, Lopez was a clear choice.Lopez rounds out the all-female management team at Hotel McCoy, joining Housekeeping Manager, Jackie Garcia, and General Manager/Creative Director, Nicole Dahl.About Hotel McCoy (Tucson, AZ): Hotel McCoy is a 90-room art hotel dedicated to the preservation of local culture and classic hospitality. Hotel McCoy is located in an artisan district of Tucson, Arizona, three miles from the city’s downtown district.



