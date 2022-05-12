Traffic Changes to Start at Lake Rowena Interchange on Route 22 as Part of Improvements Project Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, PA, will change the traffic pattern on Monday, May 16, for a new phase of rehabilitation work currently taking place on several interchanges along Route 22 in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County.

On Monday, traffic on Routes 2036 and 1014 (Lake Rowena Interchange) will be switched from the existing pattern, to two-way traffic on the East side of the roadway. The contractor will set barriers later that week. Minor delays are expected, and motorists are advised to slow down and use caution driving through the work zone.

Work to be performed along a two-mile stretch includes line painting. On Route 53 (West Second Street), newly laid approach slabs will continue to cure. On Friday, May 20, the contractor will move to phase two, which involves resetting the temporary barrier and switching traffic to the other side of the road. Beginning the week of May 23, the contractor will be excavation, grading, then forming and placing rebar for new approach slabs on Route 53 (West Second Street).

This multi-year project involves minor drainage work, concrete patching, and thin lift asphalt overlay on the Gallitzin, Munster and Lake Rowena interchanges and drainage work and milling and paving on the West Ebensburg interchange. Additionally, the existing concrete roadway on Route 1036 and 2014 (Lake Rowena Interchange), will be removed and replaced. Thin lift overlay will occur at multiple locations on Route 22 between West Ebensburg and Gallitzin, where overhead structures are present.

Work for the 2022 construction season will wrap at the end of November, while all work on this $6.5 million project is expected to be completed by July 2023.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

