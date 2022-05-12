Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 13-16) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require freeway closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (May 13-16), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, check on alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend closures are in place:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and McClintock Drive at this time for city of Tempe pavement repair work following the May 7 water line break (near McClintock Drive). Detour: North of US 60 : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway). Detour: South of US 60: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to northbound Loop 101. Closure is in place until Tempe’s freeway repair work can be completed (date to be provided as soon as known). Note : Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive and eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road have been temporarily closed due to US 60 closure.

(Agua Fria Freeway) from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 16) for pavement improvement project. (South Mountain Freeway) . : Westbound I-10 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes including McDowell or Buckeye roads. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 24th and 48th streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 16) for light pole installation (I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project). Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

near Sky Harbor Airport (May 16) for light pole installation (I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project). Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday (May 14) for barrier work (I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project). Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road and eastbound off-ramp at Warner Road closed. Detours: Consider using other nearby eastbound I-10 on- or off-ramps, including eastbound off-ramp at Elliot Road or the on-ramp at Warner Road. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard closed from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday (May 14) for barrier work. Consider exiting at Ray Road.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.