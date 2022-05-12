Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,341 in the last 365 days.

Polk County Resident Pleads Guilty to Theft and Tax Evasion

Benton, TN - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the guilty plea on April 22, 2022, of Richard Seburn Tyler, Jr., (64) to theft, and tax evasion.  Tyler failed to file sales tax returns and remit collected sales tax while operating Whitewater Grill, formerly located in Ocoee, Tennessee.

Judge Andrew Freiberg accepted Tyler’s guilty plea and sentenced him to two years of supervised probation, to be converted to unsupervised probation upon full payment of the restitution amount of $38,224.90.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano.  “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

The Department pursued the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Stephen D. Crump’s office.  Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.  The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue.  During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

You just read:

Polk County Resident Pleads Guilty to Theft and Tax Evasion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.