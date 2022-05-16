poolhouse Dives Into 2.0
Community Transforms With Social-Media Style Site and Enhanced FeaturesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- poolhouse, the community and vital resource for producers around the world, is excited to unveil poolhouse 2.0. The fully updated platform includes dozens of cool features designed for producers by producers. Developed over the last year, poolhouse 2.0 takes the longstanding spirit and goals of poolhouse and delivers with an experience that is both intuitive and robust.
“When we relaunched poolhouse during the pandemic, it was an immediate response to the urgent need to get qualified, on-the-ground information while staying connected to amazing producers everywhere,” says Co-Founder Veronica Beach. “As the situation evolved, we iterated the site to make it the user experience we always dreamed it could be. That’s poolhouse 2.0.”
poolhouse 2.0 features the following:
Live Feed
The interactive Live Feed populates with the latest updates on the poolhouse. Want a place to ask your burning questions, socialize with friends, and celebrate your colleagues accomplishments? This scroll friendly feed is where people connect. It’s a social media experience for the advertising and production industry.
New and Improved Job Board
The new job board on the poolhouse has features that make it easier than ever to find a gig or find the perfect person to fill one.
Events
This is a community and the poolhouse has lined up a full schedule of fun and informative events for producers. The new events feature also allows participants to host events and send notifications to help members discover them in real time.
Discussion Board
This feature brings producers together to do what producers do best - chat, discuss, and trade stories and advice. Members can search existing topics, or start a new collaborative discussion.
Profiles
Customizable member profiles allow people to discover people and expand their network. The new directory has a map feature that points users to the profiles of the exact people they are looking for.
Content & Resources
Finding resources for your production team is a cinch with poolhouse’s new content & resources dashboard featuring downloadable guides, videos, and more!
Membership levels deepen access, with a free option that provides a view of everything happening at the poolhouse to annual and monthly memberships to suit each producer’s wants and needs. Full details can be found at https://the-poolhouse.com/memberships
Jessie Nagel
Hype
jessie@hypeworld.com