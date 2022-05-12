More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Decatur County

Decatur County, GA (May 12, 2022) – ﻿ The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Decatur County, Georgia that happened at 2729 lot 22, Belcher Lane, Bainbridge, GA. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 11, 2022. No officers were injured during the incident.

At around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Decatur County Sheriff's Deputies Tim Fowler, Vontrail Fletcher, and Roderick Murphy responded to a complaint of a man with a gun in Wright's Mobile Home Park on Old Whigham Road.

Shannon Eugene Hall, age 46, of Bainbridge, GA, shot at these three deputies when they arrived and continued to shoot at other deputies, police officers, and troopers that were responding as backup. Deputies fired back, but Hall was not shot. Hall shot two police vehicles and hit a resident’s home. No one was physically injured by gunfire. Hall was taken into custody after a 9 hour standoff with law enforcement.

The GBI is investigating the officers’ use of force and conducting an aggravated assault investigation against Hall. Hall has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property 1st degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.