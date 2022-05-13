Atlanta Based Hospitality & Mining Group Names New Professional Leadership
PART I OF II
THUNDER ENERGIES CORP (OTCBB:TNRG)ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THUNDER ENERGY INC [ OTCBB: TNRG ] has substantially completed the change of control of its corporate shell entity by a new investor group. The firm, which was previously in the CBD and Hemp sector, changed its controlling shareholders in a transaction that was recently announced and closed during April, 2022.
THUNDER ENERGY’s symbol will continue to be TNRG. Assuming leadership of the newly reorganized entity will be the following (Announcement I of I on change in control).
Eric Collins - Director, Chairman
Mr. Collins is a well-polished leader with over 39 years in project management experience specializing in logistics planning for the U.S. Air Force, Special Operation Forces Division where he was responsible for oversight, coordination and execution of operational cost efficiencies of funds, time, material and facilities to resolve problems and issues in support and maintenance programs. This included preparing briefings and presentations for senior leadership using methods such as data mining, data modeling, and or cost or benefit analysis to acquire and secure new government contracts. Over the past 5 years Mr. Collins has continued working with the US Air Force at Warner Robins Air Base where he manages the defense budget and contracts. He has also worked for Top Flight Development Group Inc. in Atlanta, GA buying and selling property for residential development.
Ricardo Haynes - President/CEO
Highly accomplished business development executive with more than 20 years of experience in producing exponential revenue growth, cultivating enduring relationships within the hospitality and financial industry. Worked for Marriot Corporation for over 15 years in property development, licensing and investment. Also operated in the financial industry providing corporate bond placement and project financing. Total experience includes commercial real estate sales and loan origination with regional and nationally based lending institutions, corporate finance consulting. Grass roots development experience in creating and issuing collateralized bond obligation and related instruments. Over the last 5 years Mr. Haynes has worked assisting clients in construction financing in both commercial and hospitality markets with Candela Group, Ltd. In Alberta, Canada. 48
Lance L. Lehr - Operations Manager
Mr. Lehr has 25 years of senior management experience in the Hospitality Industry. He has worked at the senior most level of projects ranging from Ski Area’s with Hotel, Condo, F&B and Adventure Parks to Indoor Water Park Resorts development and operations. Mr. Lehr serves as a senior advisor to several hospitality technology companies and is a leader in hospitality technology. Mr. Lehr has developed numerous independent companies and concepts. His entrepreneurial management style of leadership empowers associates and holds them accountable for high level performance. This has led to the successful development and operation of several companies where Mr. Lehr’s entrepreneurial focus leads to creative solutions that deliver superior result in today’s dynamic marketplace., Mr. Lehr has been able to provide superior long-term results for his clients. Over the past 5 years has worked as President of Hybrid Hospitality in Erie, PA developing amusement parks, water parks and hospitality properties for clients.
Matthew D. White - Interim Controller
Mr. Matthew D. White received a BS in Finance from Wingate University-NC in August 2020. Since graduation Mr. White has worked with Bear Village in establishing financial controls and systems for the financial reporting of the Company.
Tori White - Development Consultant
Ms. White has been working for Northpointe Realty since 2015 in commercial and residential real estate leasing and contracting. Prior to that, she worked at Jlew Enterprises, LLC in Boca Raton, FL in their residential construction group from 2012-2015. Over the last 5 years Ms. White has marketed and sold commercial and residential real estate.
Part II of this release has information on the remaining members of the company's leadership. This is Part I.
#####
RICK FREEMAN
THUNDER ENERGIES CORP
email us here