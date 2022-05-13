Atlanta Based Hospitality & Mining Group Names Additional New Professional Leadership
Part II of II
THUNDER ENERGIES CORP (OTCBB:TNRG)ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THUNDER ENERGY INC [ OTCBB: TNRG ] has substantially completed the change of control of its corporate shell entity by a new investor group. The firm, which was previously in the CBD and Hemp sector, changed its controlling shareholders in a transaction that was recently announced and closed during April, 2022. This releases announces the additional leadership of the newly reorganized entity. Part I just released listed the first group of senior management. Here is the additional senior leadership.
THUNDER ENERGY’s symbol will continue to be TNRG. Assuming leadership of the newly reorganized entity will be the following:
Eric McClendon -- President of Emergent Markets
Eric McClendon is an Investment Banker and has been in the Commercial Real Estate and Residential finance markets for over 26 years. Eric offers non-recourse senior debt solutions for a variety of circumstances, with flexible balance sheet options and structured capital market solutions. Eric advises clients on a wide range of capital structures available to ensure the most favorable financial solution is achieved. Eric’s approach consists of a clear identification of the client’s requirements and possible structures, resulting in an optimal financial solution. Prior to being an Investment Banker, he worked as an underwriter, Operations Manager, Originator, and VP of Secondary Marketing in Capital Markets. Eric holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.
Dr. Ismael Fernández - Vice-President of Emergent Markets
Dr. Fernández, originally from Madrid, Spain, is the founder and president of Greengate Consulting, an Atlanta based small-business consultancy firm. He obtained a PhD and MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology and is a published author in the field of technology valuation. Dr. Fernandez extended his career into start-up consulting, real estate planning, and financial modeling and forecasting given his experience in this field over the years. Prior to funding Greengate, Ismael was a senior manager at General Electric, leading the GE Gas Turbine Parts build plan forecasting division, a one-billion-dollar global business charged with producing and supplying spare parts to customers worldwide. Since 2010, Dr. Fernández has assisted hundreds of clients establishing their business with success in the U.S.
Donald R. Keer, P.E., ESQ. - Corporate Attorney
Mr. Keer is an attorney and a professional engineer who spent the first half of his career as a construction project manager working for Fluor Corporation and then local developers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Mr. Keer has also been an expert witness for various construction issues including delay damages, building code standards, construction technologies and insurance claims.
For the past 25 years Mr. Keer has represented business clients working on construction projects, real estate development, mergers and acquisitions and publicly traded companies to ensure their businesses and construction projects move forward in a timely manner. He is a sole practitioner and has had his own law practice for 25 years.
