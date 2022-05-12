Estimated $12 Million in Funding Available for the Alternative Fueling Facilities Program

AUSTIN – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Alternative Fueling Facilities Program (AFFP). Twelve million in grant funding is available to construct or reconstruct fueling facilities that provide natural gas, electric charging and other alternative fuels within the Clean Transportation Zone. Four million of the available grant funding is reserved for small businesses.

AFFP grants may reimburse up to $400,000 for a compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquified natural gas (LNG) project, $600,000 for a project combining CNG and LNG, or 50% of the total eligible project cost (with a maximum of $600,000) for fuels other than natural gas such as electricity.

AFFP projects are awarded on a competitive basis and prioritize facilities that will be open to the public. If a business, including legal affiliates of a business, was awarded two or more grants under the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program Direct Current Fast Chargers and Hydrogen Dispensing Equipment solicitation, it will not be considered for a grant under this AFFP grant round.

Detailed eligibility requirements and guidance for how to apply for an AFFP grant can be found on the AFFP page. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on July 12, 2022.

Information about other emissions reduction programs at TCEQ can be found at www.terpgrants.org , by calling 800-919-TERP (8377), or email at TERP@tceq.texas.gov.

Want to receive updates about this and other TERP programs? Join our email list.