Update to road closure, the left lane is now back open.
From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam <Miriam.Serna-Ginsburg@vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, May 12, 2022 3:14 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam <Miriam.Serna-Ginsburg@vermont.gov>
Subject: Re: i 89 nb mm 40
Update to road closure. Fire has both travel lanes shut down in this area.
From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, May 12, 2022 3:09 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: i 89 nb mm 40
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of mm 40 NB on i 89, the Right Hand lane will be closed due to a car fire.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
You just read:
Re: i 89 nb mm 40
News Provided By
May 12, 2022, 20:17 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.