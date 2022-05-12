Submit Release
Re: i 89 nb mm 40

Update to road closure, the left lane is now back open.

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam <Miriam.Serna-Ginsburg@vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, May 12, 2022 3:14 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam <Miriam.Serna-Ginsburg@vermont.gov> Subject: Re: i 89 nb mm 40

 

Update to road closure. Fire has both travel lanes shut down in this area. 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, May 12, 2022 3:09 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: i 89 nb mm 40

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

In the area of mm 40 NB on i 89, the Right Hand lane will be closed due to a car fire.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

