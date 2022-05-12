Pavement Safety Marking Installation Continue in District 11

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the on-going commitment to improve traffic safety and installation of new pavement markings in District 11 will continue, Monday May 16 weather permitting.

New pavement markings are being installed to warn motorists of curves, non-signalized intersections, stop bars, slow down areas as part of the continued effort to implement low-cost safety improvements, cautioning motorists in the southwestern region of Pennsylvania. Single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early June in various locations in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties including the following roadways:

­Route 8 in the City of Pittsburgh;

Route 48 (Jacks Run Road) in White Oak Borough;

Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard) in Elizabeth Township;

Route 130 (Beulah Road) in the City of Pittsburgh;

Route 136 (Bunola River Road) in the City of Monongahela;

Route 148 (Walnut Street) in the City of McKeesport;

Route 400 (Saltsburg Road) in the Municipality of Monroeville;

Route 837 (North State Street) in the City of Clairton;

Route 885 (Clairton Dravosburg Road) in the City of Clairton;

Route 910 (Wexford Bayne Road) in the Municipality of Wexford;

Route 1009 (Powers Run Road) in Fox Chapel Borough;

Route 1028 (Bakerstown Road) in Richland Township;

Route 2015 (Williamsport Road) in Elizabeth Township;

Route 2018 (West Smithfield Street) in Liberty Borough;

Route 2021 (Bellbridge Road) in Lincoln Borough;

Route 2031 (Lincoln Way) in White Oak Borough;

Route 2037 (Pennsylvania Avenue) in the City of McKeesport;

Route 2042 (Pennsylvania Avenue) in West Mifflin Borough;

Route 2044 (Brierly Lane) in West Mifflin Borough;

Route 2045 (Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard) in West Mifflin Borough;

Route 2046 (Brownsville Road) in Baldwin Borough;

Route 2047 (Delwar Road) in Pleasant Hills Borough;

Route 2051 (Brinton Road) in Braddock Hills Borough;

Route 2064 (Lime Hollow Road) in Penn Hills Township;

Route 2066 (Old Frankstown Road) in the Municipality of Monroeville;

Please use caution when traveling in these areas. Additional updates will be provided as the schedule is updated through the course of the project.

The implementation of cost-effective safety improvements is a supporting component in PennDOT's highway safety vision. PennDOT District 11 will invest nearly $900,000 in low-cost safety improvements to enhance motorist safety in 2022.

Additional low-cost safety improvements include the installation of cable median barriers, removal of vegetation for better sight lines, pedestrian channelizing devices and center and rumble strips.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #