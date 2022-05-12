Submit Release
Burgum announces $1 million grant for economic development and resiliency

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded $1 million to the North Dakota Department of Commerce through the EDA’s Statewide Planning program.  

The intent of the EDA grant is to enhance the statewide attraction of businesses, promotion of economic activity, and retention and attraction of workforce. 

Commerce will begin soliciting grant applications from North Dakota communities in the summer of 2022 for the planning of public space improvements that tie directly to economic resilience and economic development. The goal of the grant program is to strengthen economic resiliency across North Dakota through a strong, value-added collaboration process between state and local partnerships.  

“We are grateful for this funding to continue our efforts to attract businesses, address workforce needs and diversify and strengthen our economy,” Burgum said.  

Grant guidance will be announced and available this summer prior to the application solicitation.  

 

