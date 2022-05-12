KNOW Women Announces 2022 100 Women to KNOW Across America
Global Media Female Media Company Recognizes 100 Women to KNOW Across America
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES , May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Benken, CEO and Publisher of the KNOW Book, has announced the honorees of the 2022 100 Women to KNOW, an annual award recognizing the top 100 female leaders across America. Honorees will be recognized at the Annual KNOW Women Summit, to be held May 15-17th at The Saguaro Scottsdale, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The 100 Women to KNOW Across America Award, presented by Morgan Auto Group is a recognition that showcases the most influential, achieved, and honorable women in our society. Following a nomination and interview process, these featured 100 women entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and philanthropists have not only grown their dreams, but have created boundless opportunities for the next generation of female leaders. These women exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious on the next level and continue to pour into their communities as they do so.
Winners
JAMIE KERN LIMA
ALLI WEBB
AIMEE WERNER
ALEXANDRA STAPLETON-SMITH
ALLISON IMRE
ALYSSA RHOADS
AMY FAZACKERLEY
AMY WALBERG
ANNA M. FIGUEROA
ANNETTE WHITE-KLOSOSKY
ANGELA GARMON
ANN MEYERS DRYSDALE
APRIL SIMPKINS
BARBARA HEMPHILL
BONNIE LUCAS
BROOKE MULTACK FOLEY
CELINÉS TORIBIO
CHEF LISA DAHL
CAMERONE ELISE PARKER
CARRIE PEELE
CONNIE RAMOS-WILLIAMS
CRYSTAL MWAURA
DAISY EXPÓSITO-ULLA
DANAY ESCANAVERINO
DEBBIE ESPARZA
DEBORAH BATEMAN
DAPHNEY MICHELLE SMITH
DEANNA SINGH
DOTTI GROOVER-SKIPPER
DR. LESLIE M. DILLARD
DR. RUBYE HOWARD BRAYE
DR. SHARON LAMM-HARTMAN ERIN
ELIZABETH DOWNING
FLORENCE DESIREE NGOLLO
DR. TRACY L. SPENCER-SANDOLPH
ELENA A. SOTOMAYOR
FRANNY TACY
GAIL TRAUCO
GRACI MCGILLICUDDY
HARRIET MILLS
ISABEL BUCARAM
JACKIE LOCKLEAR
IRIS PHILLIPS
IRIS Y. MARTINEZ
JANE MONREAL
JANINE FIRPO
JASMIN ESPADA
JENNA BIANCAVILLA
JUANICE OLDHAM
JUDY PEARSON
JY MAZE
KARINA BORGIA-LACROIX
KRISTINA GUERRERO
KRISTINA MADDEN
KELLY ROSS
KRISTEN SHROYER
LAKENDRIA ROBINSON
LAURA WEBB
LAURIE MARTIN
LEASHA WEST
DR. LINETTE MONTAE
LISA GILMORE
LETICIA HERRERA
LETITIA FRYE
LISA H. THOMAS
LISA WESTER
LIZA SANTANA
LOIS GAMERMAN
MARTHA ESTELA TOVIAS
MARY CANTANDO
MARILYN SANTIAGO
MARNI SAWICKI
MAUREEN ANDERS
MELISSA DIGIANFILIPPO
MELISSA SUTTON
MERCEDES SOLER
PAM SOWDER
PAT BONDURANT
MOLLY GOLDSTON
MONICA ROUSSEAU
PATRICIA A. HARRIS
RACHEL CANNON
REBEKAH BARNEY
RISA GOLDMAN LUKSA
SHIRLEY VINCENT
TAMI FITZPATRICK
RYANN HALO
SHERREL SAMPSON
TERESA RODRIGUEZ
TERESA SANDE
TERRI KLAUBER
THERESA HARRISON
VICKI MAYO
VICTORIA ROBERTS
TSI-TSI-KI FELIX
VENUS GINÉS
VIRGINIA MADUENO
WHITNEY BROWN
XIMENA VALERO
YVONKA HALL
The 2022 Annual KNOW Women Summit and 100 Women to KNOW in America Award Gala will bring together dynamic women leaders and business owners from North America for two full days of workshops, panels, networking opportunities, a shopping marketplace, and awards presentations. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees, with award presentations at the 100 Women to KNOW Gala, presented by Morgan Auto Group.
The Summit is open to award honorees, KNOW Global members and their female guests, corporate supporters, and all women looking for inspiration and connections in business and career.
Attaining the 100 Women to KNOW in America Award is a once-in-a-lifetime honor.
DETAILS:
- For more information or to register to attend the 2021 Annual KNOW Women Summit, visit www.knowtribesummit.com.
NEW MEDIA CONTENT:
KNOW Women Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/theknowwomen
KNOW Women Instagram Account:
https://instagram.com/theknowwomen
KNOW Women LinkedIn Page:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/theknowwomen
Jasmin Espada
Espada PR & Entertainment
+1 818-521-3807
email us here