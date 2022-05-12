KNOW Women Announces 2022 100 Women to KNOW Across America

Jasmin Espada, CEO & Founder of Espada PR & Entertainment

Global Media Female Media Company Recognizes 100 Women to KNOW Across America

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES , May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Benken, CEO and Publisher of the KNOW Book, has announced the honorees of the 2022 100 Women to KNOW, an annual award recognizing the top 100 female leaders across America. Honorees will be recognized at the Annual KNOW Women Summit, to be held May 15-17th at The Saguaro Scottsdale, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 100 Women to KNOW Across America Award, presented by Morgan Auto Group is a recognition that showcases the most influential, achieved, and honorable women in our society. Following a nomination and interview process, these featured 100 women entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and philanthropists have not only grown their dreams, but have created boundless opportunities for the next generation of female leaders. These women exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious on the next level and continue to pour into their communities as they do so.

Winners

JAMIE KERN LIMA

ALLI WEBB

AIMEE WERNER

ALEXANDRA STAPLETON-SMITH

ALLISON IMRE

ALYSSA RHOADS

AMY FAZACKERLEY

AMY WALBERG

ANNA M. FIGUEROA

ANNETTE WHITE-KLOSOSKY

ANGELA GARMON

ANN MEYERS DRYSDALE

APRIL SIMPKINS

BARBARA HEMPHILL

BONNIE LUCAS

BROOKE MULTACK FOLEY

CELINÉS TORIBIO

CHEF LISA DAHL

CAMERONE ELISE PARKER

CARRIE PEELE

CONNIE RAMOS-WILLIAMS

CRYSTAL MWAURA

DAISY EXPÓSITO-ULLA

DANAY ESCANAVERINO

DEBBIE ESPARZA

DEBORAH BATEMAN

DAPHNEY MICHELLE SMITH

DEANNA SINGH

DOTTI GROOVER-SKIPPER

DR. LESLIE M. DILLARD

DR. RUBYE HOWARD BRAYE

DR. SHARON LAMM-HARTMAN ERIN

ELIZABETH DOWNING

FLORENCE DESIREE NGOLLO

DR. TRACY L. SPENCER-SANDOLPH

ELENA A. SOTOMAYOR

FRANNY TACY

GAIL TRAUCO

GRACI MCGILLICUDDY

HARRIET MILLS

ISABEL BUCARAM

JACKIE LOCKLEAR

IRIS PHILLIPS

IRIS Y. MARTINEZ

JANE MONREAL

JANINE FIRPO

JASMIN ESPADA

JENNA BIANCAVILLA

JUANICE OLDHAM

JUDY PEARSON

JY MAZE

KARINA BORGIA-LACROIX

KRISTINA GUERRERO

KRISTINA MADDEN

KELLY ROSS

KRISTEN SHROYER

LAKENDRIA ROBINSON

LAURA WEBB

LAURIE MARTIN

LEASHA WEST

DR. LINETTE MONTAE

LISA GILMORE

LETICIA HERRERA

LETITIA FRYE

LISA H. THOMAS

LISA WESTER

LIZA SANTANA

LOIS GAMERMAN

MARTHA ESTELA TOVIAS

MARY CANTANDO

MARILYN SANTIAGO

MARNI SAWICKI

MAUREEN ANDERS

MELISSA DIGIANFILIPPO

MELISSA SUTTON

MERCEDES SOLER

PAM SOWDER

PAT BONDURANT

MOLLY GOLDSTON

MONICA ROUSSEAU

PATRICIA A. HARRIS

RACHEL CANNON

REBEKAH BARNEY

RISA GOLDMAN LUKSA

SHIRLEY VINCENT

TAMI FITZPATRICK

RYANN HALO

SHERREL SAMPSON

TERESA RODRIGUEZ

TERESA SANDE

TERRI KLAUBER

THERESA HARRISON

VICKI MAYO

VICTORIA ROBERTS

TSI-TSI-KI FELIX

VENUS GINÉS

VIRGINIA MADUENO

WHITNEY BROWN

XIMENA VALERO

YVONKA HALL

The 2022 Annual KNOW Women Summit and 100 Women to KNOW in America Award Gala will bring together dynamic women leaders and business owners from North America for two full days of workshops, panels, networking opportunities, a shopping marketplace, and awards presentations. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees, with award presentations at the 100 Women to KNOW Gala, presented by Morgan Auto Group.

The Summit is open to award honorees, KNOW Global members and their female guests, corporate supporters, and all women looking for inspiration and connections in business and career.

Attaining the 100 Women to KNOW in America Award is a once-in-a-lifetime honor.

DETAILS:

- For more information or to register to attend the 2021 Annual KNOW Women Summit, visit www.knowtribesummit.com.

NEW MEDIA CONTENT:

KNOW Women Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/theknowwomen

KNOW Women Instagram Account:

https://instagram.com/theknowwomen

KNOW Women LinkedIn Page:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/theknowwomen