Sophia’s Mission’s NEWHD Media Teams Up with JARC Florida to Launch Digital Streaming Radio Station
Project will Support Individuals with Autism and Special Needs
We have the ability to create programing that will entertain the people of Palm Beach County, featuring DJ’s who have additional needs, including Autism”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophia’s Mission’s NEWHD Media is partnering with JARC Florida, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, to create a Streaming Radio Station that will serve the communities of Palm Beach County, while creating job opportunities for people and families of those living on the Autism Spectrum and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.
NEWHD-Palm Beach County, to be known as NEWHD-PBC, in a joint venture with JARC Florida, will provide opportunities for those of the Neurodivergent community to serve the people of Palm Beach County with a full-service professional radio station.
NEWHD currently operates NEWHD, NEWHD-LA and VNUE Radio. Zach Martin, the Founder and CEO of Sophia’s Mission, brings 35 plus years of professional broadcasting experience to provide training and direction in creating a streaming radio station that can rival some of the biggest radio stations in Florida.
“We have the ability to create programing that will entertain the people of Palm Beach County, featuring DJ’s who have additional needs, including Autism,” Martin said. “It’s all about Loving thy Neighbor and creating equity in the workplace and at the same time expecting excellence.”
Jeff Zirulnick, CEO of JARC Florida, added: “With the addition of NEWHD Media to our team of programs and services offered at JARC, we are very excited for the unique opportunity our clients will have in the broadcast arena. This new partnership will provide us the ability to reach the greater Palm Beach County community and demonstrate the abilities of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.”
NEWHD-PBC will launch within 60 days of securing an underwriting sponsor. The station will feature a unique adult contemporary music formatted station and amazing talent. The goal is to have 80 percent of the staff have Autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities. In the future, there will be a NEWHD-PBC studio located on the JARC campus in Boca Raton.
About Sophia’s Mission Founded in 2019, Sophia’s Mission is a federally registered 501c3. Sophia’s Mission provides job opportunities for those living on the Autism Spectrum and other related disabilities, and also provides the needed support for primary care givers and family members. Learn more at https://sophiasmissionus.org.
About JARC FL
JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.
