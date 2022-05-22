Suman Das and DDM Systems changing the game with complex engineered components of 3D printed ceramic shell molds.
Suman Das, Founder & CEO of DDM Systems, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Suman Das of DDM Systems is a world wide leading expert in his space, and it was an honor to have him on the show!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Suman Das, Founder & CEO of DDM Systems for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Suman Das joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT DDM Systems:
DDM Systems is an Atlanta-based additive manufacturing and 3D printing startup. The company was founded in 2012 by Suman Das and John Halloran to rapidly commercialize LAMP™and SLE™, two disruptive manufacturing technologies with immediate applications in the aerospace and industrial gas turbines sectors.
Large Area Maskless Photopolymerization (LAMP™) is a breakthrough additive technology for the tool-less, on-demand and affordable direct digital manufacturing (DDM) of ceramic cores and integral-cored shell molds for investment casting of high-precision, high-performance turbine engine hot-section components such as airfoils. LAMP produced ceramic cores are fully compatible with current investment casting foundry practices.
Scanning Laser Epitaxy (SLE™) builds upon over two decades of metal powder bed-based laser additive manufacturing experience and achieves a breakthrough in manufacture and repair of high-value turbine engine hot-section components made of non-weldable superalloys. SLE achieves controlled epitaxial deposition of equiaxed (EQ), directionally-solidified (DS) and single-crystal (SX) materials to produce fully dense, crack-free structures. This capability surpasses existing metal additive techniques.
In response to the rapidly growing demand for both technologies, DDM Systems will deliver commercial systems in 2015.
Suman Das joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Suman Das discusses the newest offerings of DDM Systems, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Suman Das joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
