Troopers Investigating Shots Fired Prior To Crash In Calvert County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PRINCE FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last night prior to a single vehicle crash in Calvert County.

Identities of the three injured victims are not available at this time. One victim, the backseat passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by medevac to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.  

Two other victims were injured in the crash. They were transported by ambulance to the Calvert Health Medical Center for treatment.

Shortly before 11:00p.m. last night, troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Orwell Court and Yardley Drive in Prince Frederick. Upon their arrival, troopers observed three occupants in the vehicle, one of whom had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The vehicle involved in the crash is a 2008 dark blue Lexus with Maryland registration. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Lexus was backing into a parking space on Orwell Court when a gunshot was reportedly fired and struck one of the occupants.  The driver accelerated and struck multiple parked vehicles before the vehicle overturned and landed on its side on Orwell Court. 

Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the area and a search was initiated. Search assistance was provided by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence. During a canvass of the crime scene, a handgun and multiple shell casings were located near the scene of the crash.

The search is continuing.  Anyone with information about who fired the shots is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400. Callers may remain anonymous. 

###

 

CONTACT:  Office Of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

