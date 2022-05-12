Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,317 in the last 365 days.

Become a Trooper Trainee

Trooper Trainees are assigned throughout the state to Highway Patrol Division offices where they complete orientation and training, and perform a wide variety of functions and work. Trooper Trainee positions are designed to prepare prospective candidates to be a Cadet State Trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Applicants must pass a written and physical fitness examination and demonstrate they have the ability to prepare to be a State Trooper. Trooper Trainees will complete regular physical fitness training and tests, assist with traffic operations, complete administrative work, perform research and special projects, and be considered for advanced training that benefits them and the Department. This classification is designed for those between the ages of 18 and 20 years 6 months, who otherwise meet the requirements to be a Cadet State Trooper. Performs related duties as assigned.

 

You just read:

Become a Trooper Trainee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.