Become a Trooper Trainee

Trooper Trainees are assigned throughout the state to Highway Patrol Division offices where they complete orientation and training, and perform a wide variety of functions and work. Trooper Trainee positions are designed to prepare prospective candidates to be a Cadet State Trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Applicants must pass a written and physical fitness examination and demonstrate they have the ability to prepare to be a State Trooper. Trooper Trainees will complete regular physical fitness training and tests, assist with traffic operations, complete administrative work, perform research and special projects, and be considered for advanced training that benefits them and the Department. This classification is designed for those between the ages of 18 and 20 years 6 months, who otherwise meet the requirements to be a Cadet State Trooper. Performs related duties as assigned.