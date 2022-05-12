Interstate 70 Traffic Pattern Changes

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of work along Interstate 70 at Exit 44 (Arnold City). This work is part of the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 3007 (Fayette Street) over Interstate 70.

The eastbound exit ramp at Exit 44 (Arnold City) will be closed beginning on Monday, May 16 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed until Thursday, May 19 at 6 a.m., weather permitting. A marked detour will be in place using eastbound I-70 to Exit 49 (Smithton) to Route 3031 (Fitz Henry Road) and return along westbound I-70 to the Exit 44 (Arnold City) off ramp.

In addition, there will be daily 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. single lane restrictions on eastbound 1-70 between Exit 43 (Donora/Fayette City) and Exit 44 (Arnold City) beginning on Monday, May 16 until Thursday, May 19 weather permitting. These single lane restrictions will allow crews to perform shoulder work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

###