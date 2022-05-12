HPD Open Standard Version 2.3 Released
The Next Step in Product Transparency, Data Quality and Ease of Use for the Building Products IndustryWAKEFIELD, MA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Product Declaration (HPD) Collaborative has released HPD Open Standard Version 2.3, the latest update to its industry-leading open standard for transparency and reporting for building product contents and associated health information. Full implementation is planned for Q2/Q3 2022. Until full implementation, HPD Version 2.2 remains that active version of the Standard.
“HPD Open Standard v2.3 reflects an important next step in improving both reporting quality and ease of use for material health information,” said Wendy Vittori, HPDC Executive Director. “New features include results and pre-checks for previously time-consuming and repetitive steps, such as screening for additional listings and pre-checking against program criteria. Learning from the almost 10,000 published HPDs, we have been able to refine reporting guidance in many areas, making it easier for manufacturers to prepare high quality reports.”
"As an early adopter, HPDs are well integrated into our product development process and enable our customers to better understand the work we are doing to improve our products,” said Charles Griffin, Director of Product Integrity, and Quality for Carnegie Fabrics. “New features of v2.3, such as the additional listing screening and Program Pre-checks, serve as useful resources that enable us to collaborate with our clients and offer authentic product solutions that fit their healthy building design objectives."
HPD Version 2.3 introduces a number of new features, and important refinements to improve useability by both manufacturers and project teams. Highlights of the release are:
• Increased Material and Substance Data Transparency and Quality – Key updates to “Alternative Materials and Substances,” “Content Differences,” and “Guidance for Substance Names” provide manufacturers with a clearer picture of the data quality requirements and best practices for producing high quality HPD reports.
• Additional Listings – The “Additional Listings” section adds substance screening results for key restricted substances lists (RSLs) or other non-hazard listings that are complementary to the GreenScreen® for Safer Chemicals, GreenScreen List Translator™ and HPD Hazard Warnings results already reported in HPDs. The v2.3 release adds: Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard Restricted Substances List (Basic Screening), Living Building Challenge (LBC) Red List, US EPA Safer Chemicals Ingredients List (SCIL), Green Science Policy Institute Six Classes, REACH Exemption List, and Perkins&Will Precautionary List. Additional lists will be considered for inclusion as proposals are made to the Technical Committee.
• Data Consistency for Special Condition Policies – HPD v2.3 revamps data-entry for Special Conditions, introducing enhanced completeness checks, better data validation, and smarter policies. The update also provides visual consistency for Special Conditions with other content in an HPD.
• Additional Special Conditions Policies - For some types of materials, the ability to identify and characterize substances and/or CAS RNs may be challenging. In other cases there are specific issues relating to hazard screening using CAS RN. The HPD Open Standard includes specific guidelines, or “Special Conditions,” to address these known issues. Version 2.3 adds Special Conditions in these areas: Metal Alloys, Minor Fasteners, Form-specific Hazards.
• Enhanced HPD Compliance and Program Pre-Check Capabilities - manufacturers will receive more detailed feedback on compliance of reporting with the HPD Open Standard v2.3. Program pre-check capabilities, which have been available for LEED v4, are being greatly expanded to enable pre-check for additional certification and rating programs, including LEED v4.1.
“For Lendlease, as a property builder, developer and owner, HPDs help us understand the material health of products we use in our buildings,” said Amanda Kaminsky, Director, Sustainable Construction - Americas. “HPD reports, based on the HPD Open Standard v2.3, provide quality reporting that is consistent across product categories, and from manufacturer to manufacturer. The comprehensiveness, scale and ease of use of HPDs speak to the rapid adoption of this methodology as the standard for transparent material health reporting in the building industry.”
“Version 2.3 of the HPD Open Standard takes another big step closer to the ease of use that project teams need for material health. By automating screening of additional listings, including the Perkins&Will Precautionary List, and giving us even more pre-screening of HPDs with the new Program Precheck Option, our project teams will be able to streamline our design process when researching substances of concern in materials. This update to the HPD will aide greatly in our ultimate goal to optimize the material selections we share with our clients and the health impact of the buildings we design,” said Mary Dickinson, Director of Sustainability, Associate Principal, Perkins&Will.
“The new ‘Additional Listings’ section now provides a method for the manufacturer to report additional screening results, by screening substances for ingredients identified in one or more of the most respected restricted substances lists. We are able to use this new data in the Transparency Catalog to provide new tools that make it even easier for project teams to quickly find materials that meet their selection criteria and get understandable results fast,” said Terry Swack, Sustainable Minds Founder & CEO.
Additional resources will be provided in the coming weeks to assist in the transition to HPD Version 2.3. For further information and access to HPD Open Standard Version 2.3 documents, click on this link to visit the HPD Collaborative website.
ABOUT HPDC
HPDC is a not-for-profit, member association with over 360 member companies, representing the full spectrum of the building industry: architects, designers, building owners, manufacturers, consultants, tool developers, and others who all share a common purpose to improve the transparency of information and the material health of the built environment. The HPD Open Standard has become widely adopted as the industry standard for reporting on building product contents and associated health information, since its launch in 2012, approaching 10,000 HPD reports publicly available. HPDC members champion the continuous improvement of the building industry’s performance through transparency, openness and innovation in the practices of reporting, disclosure, specification and selection of building products. For more information, visit hpd-collaborative.org or with HPDC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
