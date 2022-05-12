Windfall Tax, PumpWatch are People's Priorities, not Net Zero
EINPresswire.com/ -- As you have previously commented on a potential ‘Windfall Tax’ on oil companies, it is pertinent to present to you, the findings from the FairFuelUK Political Opinion Poll carried out in the last week. 58,000 have completed the survey from cyclists to truckers at https://s.surveyplanet.com/eisp5dk7
Here are headline findings and what respondents want from our government.
• Solving the Cost-of-Living Crisis should be the topmost priority = 81.2%
• Cut energy prices = 80.4% (‘by removal of green taxes and VAT’)
• Focus on the Net Zero Policies = 9.2%
• Implement a Windfall Tax on Oil Companies = 75.4%
• Introduce an independent pump price monitoring watch dog = 78.5%
• Cut Fuel Duty by 20p/litre = 74.6%
Howard Cox, FairFuelUK’s founder says: “At FairFuelUK we have been banging on for months and months about the Government recognizing the cost-of-living crisis as being their ultimate political priority to solve. And to solve it now not wait till the Autumn Budget. So many back bench MPs I work with agree with FairFuelUK, yet still the Treasury and Number 10 remain out of touch, lagging behind public feeling. Our latest massive opinion poll clearly shows the public don’t give two figs about Net Zero, they do worry however about heating their homes, the cost of filling up their cars and putting food on their table. Adopting PumpWatch, a new Windfall tax and putting the green agenda on the back burner, will ensure the Tories restore a modicum of popularity and respect. But I'm delighted to hear the Treasury could be moving towards taxing the greedy oil companies with a punitive tax. Yet will Rishi do it now, perhaps in an emergency Budget, or wait till its way too late?”
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £160bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £2.40+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
Media Contact
Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign and the Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers
Contact: howard@fairfueluk.com
Tel: 0751542161
Howard Cox
