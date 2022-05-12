Registration Open for Family Camping Weekend

May 12, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) announced that registration is open for its Becoming an Outdoor Family program to be held July 27-29, at Pelican Lake Recreation Area near Watertown.

The three-day workshop costs $90 per family and includes a campsite for two nights, instructor-led classes, and t-shirts for the entire family. Space is limited to 25 families.

“The program is designed for families who want to try new outdoor activities, improve their family camping skills, or those who enjoy the company of like-minded families,” said April Larson, GFP marketing coordinator.