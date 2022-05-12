Tackling the Need for Improved Job Quality with the American Sustainable Business Network and the Department of Labor
EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN), a movement builder organization committed to inform, connect, and mobilize the business and investor community toward a sustainable economy, will join the US Department of Labor for a discussion on improving job access and quality through the Department’s Good Jobs Initiative.
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh welcomes ASBN Vice President Carolyn Pincus and business leaders to explore how private sector employers can recruit, retain, and strengthen their workforce through improved job quality, pay, and benefits.
“ASBN has been a long-time advocate for a High Road Economy, centered on healthy, high-quality workplaces and jobs. We are honored to support the Department of Labor’s Good Jobs Initiative and applaud their ongoing commitment to ensuring good jobs are accessible to all,” says Carolyn Pincus.
Making the Business Case for Good Jobs will be held on Friday, May 13 at 2:30pm ET and will highlight business leaders across industries who are creating and sustaining good jobs to better compete for talent – from caregiving support and paid leave, to higher wages and job training.
Panelists and ASBN members Elizabeth Richman of EILEEN FISHER, Flequer Vera of Sustainergy Cooperative, and Sandi Weaver of BA Auto Care will bring their expertise in how private sector employers can recruit, retain, and strengthen their workforce and business performance to advance the conversation on improved job quality.
"I feel honored to share the strategies that Sustainergy Cooperative uses to create family-sustaining-jobs that attract and retain good workers. It starts with our structure, Sustainergy is a worker owned green construction business, meaning that every worker in the company has the opportunity to become an owner and share in the profits. Our company is also union with the United Steel Workers, connecting us to the broader labor movement and providing tangible benefits including access to quality health care and free college for them and their families,” says Flequer Vera.
Designed to create opportunities that empower workers, the Department of Labor’s Good Jobs initiative focuses on:
—Providing workers with easily accessible information about their rights, including the right to bargain collectively and form a union.
—Engaging employer stakeholders as partners to improve job quality and workforce pathways to good jobs.
—Supporting partnerships across federal agencies, and providing technical assistance on grants, contracts and other investments intended to improve job quality.
—Creating a more level job environment for BIPOC, LGBTQ+, women, immigrants, veterans, people with disabilities, and individuals in rural communities.
This event will be streamed live at dol.gov/live and is open to all viewers.
Aleta Edwards
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh welcomes ASBN Vice President Carolyn Pincus and business leaders to explore how private sector employers can recruit, retain, and strengthen their workforce through improved job quality, pay, and benefits.
“ASBN has been a long-time advocate for a High Road Economy, centered on healthy, high-quality workplaces and jobs. We are honored to support the Department of Labor’s Good Jobs Initiative and applaud their ongoing commitment to ensuring good jobs are accessible to all,” says Carolyn Pincus.
Making the Business Case for Good Jobs will be held on Friday, May 13 at 2:30pm ET and will highlight business leaders across industries who are creating and sustaining good jobs to better compete for talent – from caregiving support and paid leave, to higher wages and job training.
Panelists and ASBN members Elizabeth Richman of EILEEN FISHER, Flequer Vera of Sustainergy Cooperative, and Sandi Weaver of BA Auto Care will bring their expertise in how private sector employers can recruit, retain, and strengthen their workforce and business performance to advance the conversation on improved job quality.
"I feel honored to share the strategies that Sustainergy Cooperative uses to create family-sustaining-jobs that attract and retain good workers. It starts with our structure, Sustainergy is a worker owned green construction business, meaning that every worker in the company has the opportunity to become an owner and share in the profits. Our company is also union with the United Steel Workers, connecting us to the broader labor movement and providing tangible benefits including access to quality health care and free college for them and their families,” says Flequer Vera.
Designed to create opportunities that empower workers, the Department of Labor’s Good Jobs initiative focuses on:
—Providing workers with easily accessible information about their rights, including the right to bargain collectively and form a union.
—Engaging employer stakeholders as partners to improve job quality and workforce pathways to good jobs.
—Supporting partnerships across federal agencies, and providing technical assistance on grants, contracts and other investments intended to improve job quality.
—Creating a more level job environment for BIPOC, LGBTQ+, women, immigrants, veterans, people with disabilities, and individuals in rural communities.
This event will be streamed live at dol.gov/live and is open to all viewers.
Aleta Edwards
American Sustainable Business Network
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Live Stream of event with DOL and ASBN