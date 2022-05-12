Submit Release
AllerTrain™ Announces Winners of the 2022 Allergy Awards

MenuTrinfo® Logo

MenuTrinfo® selected winners of the 2022 National Allergy Awards, presented by AllerTrain™

AllerTrain™ Logo

AllerTrain™ by MenuTrinfo presents the 2022 National Allergy Awards

Aramark won the award for Best Overall Food Allergy Program in 2022 from MenuTrinfo.

Aramark took home the award for 2022's Best Overall Food Allergy Program for Universities.

Through a nomination process, AllerTrain determined the winners of the 2022 Allergy Awards for brands that displayed stellar work in the food service industry.

Our winners created innovative change in the industry and helped deploy new programs and saw great success doing that, and we are proud to recognize all the 2022 winners.”
— Betsy Craig, CEO of MenuTrinfo®

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AllerTrain™ by MenuTrinfo® selected this year’s winners for the Sixth Annual National Allergy Awards, honors given to brands, companies and/or universities who have displayed stellar work in the food service industry. These awards are chosen in 10 separate and distinguished categories, recognizing the outstanding leaders at the forefront of food allergy training and a continued dedication to safety.

A panel of distinguished food allergy experts and trainers selected this year’s winners from a nomination pool, submitted through a website. AllerTrain™ will recognize and honor these award recipients at their booth during the 2022 Food Safety Summit in Chicago, IL in May 2022.

Here is the list of the winners of the 2022 Allergy Awards:

2022 Best Overall Food Allergy Program for Universities: Aramark®
2022 Best Food Allergy Champion for Universities: Brandon Mathias, Aramark®
2022 Best Food Allergy Training for Restaurants: South Point Casino / Chef Keith
2022 Best Food Allergy Training for Universities: James Madison University (JMU) / Gillian Kelly, Aramark®
2022 Best Food Allergy Innovation for Restaurants: Jules on the Green (VT)
2022 Best Food Allergy Innovation for Universities: North Dakota State University (NDSU) (Recipes)
2022 Best Allergy-Free Bakery: Kickshaws Gluten-Free Bakery
2022 Best Allergy-Free Cereal: Red Plate Foods® (Granola)
2022 Best Allergy-Free Blogger: Allergy Force Blog
2022 Best Allergy-Free Snack Foods: Divvie’s Bakery

Betsy Craig, CEO of MenuTrinfo® was honored to see the turnout of this year’s nomination process. “This year we were flooded with more nominees than ever before – so the competition was much stiffer than year’s past. More people care about food allergies and there are more [food allergy] rockstars in the industry than ever before,” Craig said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to recognize these food safety professionals for the sixth year in a row – they care and do so much for others. Our winners created innovative change in the industry and helped deploy new programs and saw great success doing that, and we are proud to recognize all the 2022 winners.”

MenuTrinfo® is thrilled to recognize industry leaders once again at the forefront of food allergy safety, training, and service through these sought-after annual allergy awards, with 2022 being their sixth year in a row. Congratulations to this year’s winners and all those nominated on your hard work and dedication to keeping diners with food allergies safe!

MenuTrinfo® will accept nominations for the Seventh Annual Allergy Awareness Awards in Spring 2023. All nominations will be accepted via their website and winners will be announced May 2023.

About MenuTrinfo® (The parent company of AllerTrain®)

MenuTrinfo® is the nation’s leading nutritional, food allergy, consulting company since 2010. Providing a variety of services ranging from AllerTrain® a food allergen accredited training course, menu labeling and nutrition expertise, accredited food safety training, and ISO17065 accreditation services. A Certified Women Owned Business headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

Roshan Bhatt, Marketing Manager
MenuTrinfo®
+1 970-295-4370
