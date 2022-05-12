Joint statement on Moose Hide Campaign Day

CANADA, May 12 - Premier John Horgan; Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; and Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have issued the following statement in support of Moose Hide Campaign Day:

“The Moose Hide Campaign Day in B.C. is a time for everyone to stand together, steadfast in our commitment to end violence against women and children. We must work together to create a safer world for Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people that is shaped by survivors, family members and communities.

“The Moose Hide Campaign calls on men in our families and communities to stand up as leaders and speak out against gender-based violence.

“For 11 years, the Moose Hide Campaign has been raising awareness about violence against women and girls. The world has seen an increase in rates of intimate partner violence during the global COVID-19 pandemic, making the work of the campaign more important than ever. Every moose hide pin sparks a conversation that could save lives.

“As an Indigenous-led, B.C.-based call to action, the Moose Hide Campaign brings together all levels of government, police forces, Indigenous communities, the not-for-profit sector, K-12 schools, post-secondary institutions and more to create safer spaces and support reconciliation.

“Our government is also taking action to respond to the Calls for Justice, develop an action plan to end gender-based violence and ensure survivors of violence can access the care they need. There is much more to do and we are committed to helping end gender-based violence and making our province safer.

“Today, we wear a moose hide pin to honour and amplify the work the campaign is doing, and has done over the last decade – led by men and boys – to end violence against women and girls.”