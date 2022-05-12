Joey Green is ‘Puttin’ It Out There’ in His New Music

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot off the heels of the impressive release of his song, ‘My Fault,’ world renowned artist, Joey Green, is here with his brand new EP, ‘Puttin it Out There’. With a powerful mix of his Rock and Country influences, this project is going to take the world by storm.

Texas area native and Nashville transplant, recently known for his success on NBC's The Voice, Joey Green has become a household name in Texas for his Rock 'n' Roll to Soul to Country rollercoaster ride of a live show. He considers his genre post-Americana - a mix of Americana, Rock and Country. He described it best in an interview with Media Hub, calling his sound “Americana with a pop sensibility, story songs with banger hooks.”

​

Joey got his start singing “Duke of Earl” in a sixth-grade talent show. By the time he was a high school senior, he had his own band and they were playing gigs around their hometown. Green has seven albums to his credit, the latest being “The War,” an 11-song project released in 2015. He released his debut album, “Outside the Circle,” in 2004, and for a while performed in a band called Defining Briscoe. Other releases include “Vinyl Destination” (2008), “Whatever Lady” (2009), “Tone Home” (2011), “Lo 5” (2013), “Live at the Whiskey Girl Saloon” (2013).

Green has toured or performed with national acts, including the Eli Young Band, Stoney LaRue, Kevin Fowler, Sean McConnell, Sam Riggs, and Randy Rogers. For the past several years, he’s been part of an international tour in London, Australia and Mexico called the Texas Music Takeover with other well-known Texas artists, Pat Green, Cody Canada, Wade Bowen, Vaden Todd Lewis (The Toadies), Sara Jaffe, Josh Abbott, Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, Brandon Rhyder, Mike Ryan, Casey Donahew, Jason Boland, Luke Wade, Shane Smith, Austin Allsup, William Clark Green, Jonathan Terrell, Kylie Rae Harris, Roger Creager, Eric Middleton, and many more.

​

Joey is celebrating twenty years in music this year with a penned #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Charts, “Old Timers” with George Ducas.

The EP ‘Puttin it Out There’ is available everywhere you listen to music. Be sure to follow Joey on socials, and keep up with all of his upcoming work on his website!