KU Graduate Clenches a Crown and a Degree Within a Week
Elyse Noe wins the Miss USA Kansas crown.DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday May 8th, a new Miss Kansas USA was crowned. Her name is, Elyse Noe, age 23, a journalism student at the University of Kansas, with Kansas family roots going back 167 years.
Elyse will graduate from the University of Kansas on May 15. During her time at KU she has been a part of KUJH, volunteered with Rock Chalk Video, and KU Men’s Basketball. One of her favorite memories was covering the KU Men’s Basketball’s welcome home ceremony after they won the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Title.
In the future, Elyse hopes to be an NFL sideline reporter. She has done bootcamps with the Atlanta Falcons and the East West Shrine Bowl through the organization GALvanize, a women’s organization founded by KU alum and FOX Sports reporter Laura Okmin.
She is an advocate for those who have experienced sexual trauma and abuse and is an active member of her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega and has served in her sorority’s DEI Committee.
The, VanBros and Associates, Miss Kansas USA event was held at the B&B Theatre in Shawnee Kansas. Elyse competed with fifteen other remarkable and beautiful contestants for the title of Miss USA Kansas in fun fashion parade, interview, swimsuit, and evening gown. The top 5 included Ellie Green from Johnson County, Cara Rgnonti from Kechi, Darby Davis from Kansas City, and Kirstin Bangs from Hutchinson. The 6-foot-tall Elyse Noe stunned the crowd and the judges with her beauty, elegance, and stage presence in all phases of the competition.
Elyse cannot wait to continue to serve her community and the entire state of Kansas for the next year.
You can see your Miss Kansas USA 2022 titleholder compete in the Miss USA national competition this coming fall. Or you can connect with her for an appearance here, http://vanbros.coffeecup.com/forms/titleholderVB/
Elyse Noe
Miss USA
missksusa2022@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other